Kansas men’s basketball traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, Tuesday night and took down the Sooners 66-52.
Before the game it was announced sophomore point guard Devon Dotson would sit the game out as he is nursing a hip injury he suffered against Baylor last Saturday.
Senior guard Isaiah Moss made his first start of the season. He scored the game’s first points on a 3-point bucket that came off an offensive rebound from junior guard Marcus Garrett.
With a huge size mismatch over Oklahoma’s frontcourt, Kansas managed to dominate the glass early on. At the first media timeout, Kansas already had eight rebounds to Oklahoma’s two. However, some costly turnovers helped the Sooners jump out to a lead.
Sophomore forward David McCormack committed two of Kansas’ five turnovers in the first 10 minutes that led to fast break points for Oklahoma.
After a layup from sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji that gave Kansas the lead, Oklahoma junior forward Brady Manek answered with a three from the top of the key. On the ensuing Kansas possession, Agbaji missed a layup that led transition three from senior forward Kristian Doolittle that gave the Sooners a 20-16 lead at the 8:41 mark.
Senior center Udoka Azubuike scored his first points a couple minutes later. With the much smaller Manek (6-foot-9, 231 pounds) defending him, Azubuike (7-foot, 270 pounds) took a drop step on the low block and threw down a powerful two-handed jam.
The Nigeria native, Azubuike, was also active on the glass. After a missed Moss three, he managed to come away with the offensive board and dunk it home to retake the lead at 21-20.
On the final possession of the first half, Oklahoma’s freshman guard De’Vion Harmon fired up running layup that ended up being rejected by Azubuike to send the Jayhawks into halftime up one point. On the play, Azubuike appeared to hurt his hand after hitting it on the backboard. He grimaced in pain on his way to the locker room but returned at the start of the second half.
In the second half, Kansas’ shooting stole the show. Sharpshooter Moss drilled four second half threes that helped the Jayhawks take control of the game. The first came at the 16:42 mark off a feed from freshman guard Christian Braun.
Moss delivered his fifth triple of the game at the 8:47 mark of the second half to push Kansas lead to 49-42.
Oklahoma kept fighting, but seemingly every time the Sooners scored, Kansas made a play right after. Doolittle answered Moss’s three with one of his own at the 7:56 mark. Following that play, Agbaji found Garrett all alone in the corner for another Kansas three to put the Jayhawks back ahead by seven.
Kansas played stellar defense for the late stages of the game. The Jayhawks didn’t allow the Sooners to score for the next 4:51 of the game as Garrett’s three turned into a 7-0 run.
The final dagger came with 1:28 left in the game. Manek missed a short jumper that turned into an Agabji three as Kansas went on to win by 14 points.
Next, the Jayhawks will travel down to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns Saturday, Jan. 18. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN.