In its first exhibition game of the new season, preseason No. 3-ranked Kansas men's basketball cruised to an 86-56 victory over its Division II foe, the Fort Hays State Tigers.

The early game jitters were apparent as Kansas started the game playing rather sloppily, committing turnovers on two of its first three possessions of the game.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson and senior guard Isaiah Moss were inactive for Kansas. Both are nursing injuries, but neither are considered to be serious, coach Bill Self said after the game.

Freshman forward Jalen Wilson started in place of Moss in his Kansas debut. He scored his first points of the game on a catch and shoot three from the top of the key.

Junior guard Marcus Garrett started at point guard in Dotson’s place. Although he isn’t known for his shooting touch, the Dallas native scored his first nine points of the game from beyond. Garrett finished with 15 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out five assists and hit 4-7 from downtown.

Another Kansas newcomer, freshman guard Christian Braun, had a solid debut. The former Blue Valley Northwest High School standout made several plays for the Jayhawks including a dazzling euro-step layup through two Fort Hays State defenders. He finished the night with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

Kansas’ powerful big man, senior center Udoka Azubuike, had a brutal start to the game. Allen Fieldhouse went awkwardly silent when the preseason Big 12 player of the year embarrassingly air balled his first free throw. Right after that, Azubuike missed his next four free throw attempts as well.

Azubuike’s rough night continued. He didn’t score his first points of the game until the six-minute of the second half and finished with only five points, eight rebounds and went 1-5 from the charity stripe.

On defense, sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji made his presence felt. He picked the pocket of Fort Hays State’s junior guard Alvin Thompson before throwing down an emphatic tomahawk dunk that got the Kansas crowd on its feet.

Agbaji finished as the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, six boards and three steals.

Senior forward Mitch Lightfoot provided some energy off the bench. He was the first man off the bench for Kansas, subbed in just four minutes into the game. He made an immediate impact, converting an and one from underneath the basket with a Fort Hays player draped all over him.

At halftime Kansas led but not by much. The Jayhawks walked into the locker room up 36-25.

The Tigers didn’t quit fighting there. In fact, they started off the second half by going on a 9-0 run that forced Self to call his first timeout of game.

Kansas eventually flipped the switch. With 6:25 left in the game, a Braun to Agbaji alley-oop extended the Kanas lead to 69-45.

There was an instance late in the game where sophomore forward David McCormack pulled up for three for the first time in his career. Predictably, the shot bricked. Self then called a timeout and frustratingly dug his face into his right hand.

Despite the odd sequence, Kansas went on to win in dominating fashion, blowing out the Tigers by 30 points.

The Jayhawks will play their second preseason game next Thursday, Oct. 31, against the Pittsburgh State Gorillas in Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.