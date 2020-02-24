On Monday, Kansas men's basketball's matchup with Oklahoma State started close but wound up being a 83-58 beat-down at the hands of the Jayhawks.
The first five minutes of the game was a back-and-forth battle. With Oklahoma State double-teaming senior center Udoka Azubuike, Kansas was forced to look elsewhere. The Jayhawks' first four made field goals of the game were all 3-pointers.
At the 12:26 mark of the first half, freshman guard Christian Braun executed a hesitation dribble move before stepping back beyond the arc and drilling a 3-point shot to send Kansas into the first media timeout up 12-10.
The Cowboys then proceeded to go on a 3:15 scoring drought thanks to a couple Azubuike blocks. Senior guard Lindy Waters III eventually broke the ice, but it didn't do Oklahoma State much good.
Kansas subsequently went on another run right after the jumper.
With just under six minutes remaining in the first half, sophomore forward David McCormack stuffed sophomore guard Isaac Likekele's layup. Sophomore guard Devon Dotson grabbed the ball and dashed down the court before throwing a near-halfcourt lob to sophomore guard Ochai Agabji for a slam dunk finish. This play capped off a 13-5 Kansas run that pushed the Jayhawks' lead up to 27-17 and forced Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. to use his first timeout.
The top-rated Kansas defense made things difficult for Oklahoma State to get much of anything going in the first half, as the Cowboys shot only 32.3% in the first half. The Jayhawks walked into halftime with a 10-point lead.
Kansas continued to add to its lead in the second half. The Jayhawks began the half a perfect 4-for-4 thanks to a put-back dunk from Azubuike and a pair of 3-pointers from Agbaji and senior guard Isaiah Moss.
Clearly frustrated with the way things were going, the Cowboys' senior forward Cameron McGriff picked up a technical foul on the ensuing possession. After stealing the ball, Dotson received an elbow to the face from McGriff.
The blow didn't seem to affect Dotson much. He returned to the game and made both technical free throws.
The game got really out of hand shortly after. Dotson's free throws ignited an 18-4 Kansas run and extended the Jayhawks' lead all the way to 30 points with over 10 minutes left to play.
With the game well out of reach, Kansas fans started chanting for coach Bill Self to sub in the reserves at the 5:20 mark. A couple minutes later, Self answered the crowd's request as he subbed in freshman guard Michael Jankovich and junior guard Chris Teahan for the final 2:34 as the Jayhawks cruised to a 27-point victory over the Cowboys.
Up next, Kansas heads to Manhattan to take on Kansas State for the season's second round of the Sunflower Showdown. Tipoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. on CBS Saturday, Feb. 29.