Thanks in large part to its willingness to get inside and convert, Kansas men’s basketball won Monday night’s game against the Texas Longhorns 69-58.

Despite a clunky game in which they had six assists and 12 turnovers, the Jayhawks still got in the lane and converted, scoring 57-of-69 points in the paint or at the free throw line.

In the end, their aggression and ability to score near the goal led them to victory as they shot 17-of-24 from the charity stripe and made 14 layups.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson and junior guard Marcus Garrett made six of those 14 layups. Coach Bill Self gave them credit for getting the offense going despite the muddled effort.

"Even when we run bad offense it seems like to me if we can get the big guy out of the way, those guys are pretty good at driving the ball," Self said.

The Jayhawks needed to score inside because they didn’t shoot well from beyond the arc at only 2-for-12 from behind the 3-point line. They didn’t make their first three until senior guard Isaiah Moss made a catch-and-shoot jumper from the right wing at the 3:10 mark in the first half.

One of the best drives of the night came at the 7:08 mark when junior guard Marcus Garrett put his head down early in the shot clock and finished a layup, drew the foul and made the free throw. The score capped a 7-0 run, which was one of the bright spots for Kansas in the first half.

Suffocating second half defense paves way for Kansas men's basketball win over Texas Despite a rocky start, Kansas men's basketball pulled through in the second half to take down the Texas Longhorns 69-58 Monday, Feb. 3. Up next, the Jayhawks travel to Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday to face the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Jayhawks used various methods to get looks inside, including handoffs on the perimeter, pick-and-rolls and entry passes to sophomore forward David McCormack and senior center Udoka Azubuike.

“Azubuike was terrific rolling to the rim. They found him. We weren’t tough enough in our pick-and-roll d[efense] to keep him from turning the corner,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said.

With the game in a lull, Kansas came out of a timeout midway through the second half, and Garrett lobbed an alley-oop to Azubuike.

“We were trying to get the crowd into it, and I knew if the big helped a little bit then Dok was going to finish it,” Garrett said

Two possessions later, sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji hit a cutting Moss, who converted a reverse layup that gave the Jayhawks a 50-42 lead at the 9:16 mark.

Kansas continued to get it done despite making just two 3-pointers the entire game. Azubuike effectively put the finishing touches on the game when sophomore guard Devon Dotson found him in the paint.

The seven-footer finished the layup and drew the foul, and despite missing the free throw, he pushed the Jayhawks’ lead to 63-46 with 3:09 left. Despite starting on the bench for the first time this season, Azubuike finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Up next the Jayhawks seek their ninth conference win as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday, Feb. 8. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2.