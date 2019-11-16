Kansas men’s and women’s cross country continued their postseason schedule with the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships at Oklahoma State University Friday.
The men placed third overall as a team in the 10k race, led by senior Dylan Hodgson’s 14th place finish with a time of 31:14.3. The women managed a collective 17th place performance in the 6k, with their highest finisher being freshman Lona Latema. She came in 53rd with a time of 22:00.5.
In addition to Hodgson, the men had quality performances from several runners. Junior Ben Butler and freshman Chandler Gibbens placed back-to-back at 20th and 21st place with respective times of 31:19.7 and 31:26.2. Senior Michael Melgares wasn’t far behind, placing 27th with a time of 31:35.7.
“It was an outstanding meet for everyone ...” coach Stanley Redwine told Kansas Athletics. “We are also excited to have three [men] place in the top-25 to make the All-Region Team. I'm really proud of our guys and their effort.”
Rounding out the race for the men were junior George Letner in 69th place (32:23.8), sophomore Jake Ralston in 94th (32.49.0) and junior John Luder in 114th (33:10.8).
The Jayhawks just missed the top two team mark, which guarantees a bid to the NCAA Championships.
On the women’s side, the team placed three additional runners in the top 100. Sophomore Catherine Liggett placed 85th with a time of 22:20.4. Following close behind were senior Riley Cooney in 89th with a time of 22:24.5 and junior Cameron Gueldner in 92nd with a time of 22.26.8.
“Our team place wasn't good, but we have some of our key runners injured and not [competing] at 100%,” Redwine told Kansas Athletics. “The meet was an opportunity for some of the other runners to step up."
Today, both teams will find out if they will make it to the 2019 D-I Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana. The selection show will begin at 4 p.m. on NCAA.com.