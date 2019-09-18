Kansas men’s golf tied for fourth with a 3-over par (855) at the Windon Memorial Classic in Lake Forest, Illinois on Tuesday.
The Jayhawks sat at 4-over (572) after the first day, which was good enough for fifth place and 14 strokes behind Notre Dame, who won the event.
However, Kansas coach Jamie Bermel said the team was just a few strokes from making a significant push in the final round.
"We need all five guys playing well the third round. I hope we can make up some ground on the leaders,” Bermel said in a Kansas Athletics press release Monday.
Bermel’s squad did play well in the last round, shooting 283. Kansas was paced by freshman phenom Luke Kluver, who finished tied for fifth place at 3-under (210).
He birdied on three straight holes in the first round on his way to a 1-under (71) as well. Kluver also finished with 13 birdies overall, which was second-most in the tournament field.
"Luke was solid today. He got a couple under early and just played well the rest of the round,” Bermel said in a Kansas Athletics press release on Tuesday.
Junior Ben Sigel joined Kluver in the top 10, finishing tied for seventh overall at 2-under (211) and strengthened by his nine birdies throughout the tournament.
Bermel said Sigel was close to a putt that would’ve separated them from Marquette and UNLV for sole possession of fourth place, but he just missed it.
Junior Harry Hillier finished tied for 24th at 3-over (216). He got off to a rocky first round in which he shot a 6-over (77) but made up some ground in the second round at 3-under (68) and shooting even (71) in the final round.
Junior Drew Sheperd finished tied for 48th at 4-over (228). He had a 5-over (76) performance on Tuesday and ended up with the same overall score as his teammate, senior Andy Spencer.
After a sixth place finish in his first appearance of the year, Spencer struggled to get going and combined for an 8-over (150) for the first two rounds. He ultimately came in at 9-over (222) as well.
Next up, Kansas will compete in the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate Sept. 27 to 28 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.