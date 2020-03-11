Kansas men’s golf placed fourth after shooting 7-over (859) in the Bandon Dunes Championship from March 8 to 10.
Junior Harry Hillier topped the scorecard for the Jayhawks, shooting a 1-under (212). Hillier’s finish was good enough for to tie for seventh place in the tournament.
He had a strong first and third round showing, shooting 5-under with eight birdies. However, the New Zealand native faltered in the second round, shooting a 4-over.
Senior Andy Spencer totaled 12 birdies in his 54 holes, and ended up shooting even to par (213).
Spencer improved after shooting a 2-over in the first round when he bogeyed five times. His adjustment led to a tie for 12th place.
"We played well for 15 holes but couldn’t get it finished," coach Jamie Bermel told Kansas Athletics. "Harry birdied his first two holes and looked in control all day. Andy shot even and was under par most of the day."
Freshman Luke Kluver shot a 2-over (215) and finished 21st in the tournament.
He did well in the first round as he collected a double birdie on the third hole. In fact, Kluver shot a 2-under (140) through the first two rounds, but double and triple bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes, respectively, pushed his score to over par for the tournament.
As for redshirt sophomore Jeff Doty, he competed individually and shot a 6-over (219). He had his best round Monday when he shot even with par (71) to kick off the Dunes Championship.
Juniors Ben Sigel and Drew Shepherd also competed for Kansas. They both finished 12-over (225), which tied them for 64th.
Sigel stumbled in the second round when he shot a double and triple bogey as well. Ultimately, he shot a 6-over (77) on those 18 holes.
Shepard had somewhat of a resurgence in his second round as he broke even, but it wasn’t enough to atone for his start. The junior shot an 8-over (79) to begin the tournament.
"It was a great tournament and a great golf course with wind on all three days. We need to figure out to be better before our next event,” Bermel said.
The Jayhawks’ next competition will be the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate. It will take place from March 22 to 24 in Awendaw, South Carolina.