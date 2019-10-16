Kansas men’s golf finished second at the Big 12 Match Play Championship after it fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 4-1-1 in the championship round Sunday afternoon.
The Jayhawks, who were the No. 7 seed at the event, placed second thanks to their strong performance in pool play. They led Pool B with 10 points after wins against Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State.
"The guys had a good week. Freshman Luke Kluver didn’t lose a match and played well. Overall it was a great team effort,” coach Jamie Bermel said in a Kansas Athletics press release.
Kluver continued his stellar freshman campaign with five total match play victories, including the only win for Kansas in the championship round. He defeated Texas Tech redshirt sophomore Kyle Hogan.
Junior Harry Hillier also had a strong outing in Houston. He won four of his five matches, losing just his final match against Texas Tech junior Sandy Scott.
Fellow junior Drew Shepherd won once, tied twice and lost twice. His win came against Kansas State Saturday morning in pool play. Shepherd lost 3-and-2 to Texas Tech sophomore Andy Lopez in the championship round.
"Great match today. I thought we played well, and Texas Tech was awfully hard to beat today. Hats off to them,” Bermel said.
Redshirt sophomore Jeff Doty earned a tie in the final round after losing his first three matches in the previous days. Doty only golfed in four matches because he didn’t appear against Kansas State. Redshirt freshman Zack Sokolosky filled in for him in the team’s lone tie.
The greens at Houston Oaks Golf Course were fair to junior Ben Sigel, who racked up two wins, two losses and a tie. Sigel won against Baylor and Oklahoma State.
Senior Andy Spencer won both of his matches Friday as he matched up with Oklahoma and Baylor. Saturday was not as kind to him as he lost to Kansas State freshman Tim Tillmanns and tied with Oklahoma State sophomore Aman Gupta. Spencer also fell in the final to Texas Tech junior Jamie Stewart.
The Jayhawks have one more match left this fall, and it will be in Hawaii. They will participate in the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic in Maui from Nov. 1 to 3.
Bermel said he looks forward to the opportunity for his golfers to make the trip and knows they’ll have time to reflect on their performance in Houston.
"We need to get rested up and get ready for our last tournament of the fall," he said.