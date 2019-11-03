Kansas rowing competed in its last regatta of the season at the Tulsa Fall Invitational this weekend in Catoosa, Oklahoma.
The Jayhawks contested in a total of three races during the two-day competition, challenging teams from the University of Tulsa, Southern Methodist and Central Oklahoma.
Six boats represented Kansas in the V4+ race. Tulsa A dominated the race, winning with a time of 14:54.74 and defeating the second place boat, SMU B, by 21.27 seconds. Kansas A led the Jayhawks, who finished in fourth with a time of 15:31. Following closely behind was Tulsa B, who finished a mere 1.04 seconds behind. Kansas B trailed by 8.23 seconds, landing in sixth.
“Throughout the course of this racing weekend, some of our top boats learned a lot about how to race,” head coach Carrie Cook-Callen told Kansas Athletics.
A pack of Jayhawk boats, C, D and F, solidified 10th, 11th and 12th, finishing 8.51 seconds behind ninth place boat SMU C and 10.81 seconds ahead of 13th place boat SMU D.
Kansas E disrupted the order by coming in last for the team in 14th place, crossing at 16:45.75.
With one race down and two more to go, the Jayhawks prepared for the N8+. This was a dual race between Kansas and SMU, each competing with only two boats.
This race was more or less an internal competition among each boat individually, as the times were severely spread out. SMU A took first in 14:43.91. Following 55.41 seconds behind was Kansas A, with a time of 15:39.32. After nearly two more minutes, SMU B finished in third at 17:38.44, and trailing them was Kansas B, ending in fourth with a final time of 17:55.40.
The Jayhawks took the water one more time on day two of the invitational for the V8+ race.
Six boats, nine women each, took the line to represent Kansas for their first and final race of the day. SMU A took the gold with a winning time of 17:46.64. Closely behind was Tulsa A, finishing in 17:49.36.
The Jayhawks wove their way through the rest of the pack finishing third, fifth, ninth, 11th, 13th and 14th. The top time was taken by Kansas A, finishing third in 17:53.83. Kansas B followed in fifth, with a time of 18:33.93.
Though this is the end of the fall competition season, Kansas will continue conditioning through the winter in order to prepare for the spring.