After a slow start, Kansas men’s basketball’s second half surge carried the Jayhawks to a 71-56 victory over the BYU Cougars.
The game started as an even contest. BYU and Kansas both knocked down four of their first seven shots. However, the Cougars found most of their looks from beyond the arc and managed to hit two three-pointers, which helped them jump out to an early 10-8 before the first media timeout.
Right after that, Kansas went on a quick 10-4 run fueled by an and-1 layup from sophomore guard Devon Dotson and a corner three from senior guard Isaiah Moss. But BYU did not go away there. The Cougars’ senior guard TJ Haws hit an open three to quiet the Jayhawks’ run and cut the game back to a one-point game.
Shortly after, both teams would go on a dry spell. Neither team scored for the next 3:41 of game time.
Eventually, Dotson stole the ball from junior guard Alex Barcello and hit sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji for the layup in transition to break the ice.
On the other end, the Cougars’ struggles would continue as their cold-streak extended to seven minutes and 31 seconds without a point before sophomore forward Kolby Lee re-entered the game and made an open 3-pointer that got BYU going again.
At halftime Kansas led BYU 29-27.
In the second half, the Cougars continued to fire away from downtown but really struggled to find the bottom of the net, missing all of their next 10 3-point shots. BYU finished the shooting 9-of-33 from beyond the arc.
BYU’s shooting woes allowed Kansas to take control of the game.
At the 8:26 mark, senior center Udoka Azubuike found himself in a mismatch with the Cougars’ freshman guard Trevin Knell on the low block. With no other option, Knell chose to foul, but Azubuike used his strength to finish through the contact and convert the and-1 which put Kansas up 52-35.
Immediately following that, junior guard Marcus Garrett came away with a steal and pushed the ball up to Moss who then scored an and-1 of his own.
Later, Kansas extended its lead to 20 points with a Dotson lob to freshman guard Christian Braun. With two hands, the Burlington, Kansas, native put the exclamation point on what ended up being a comfortable win for the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks will now advance to the championship round of the Maui Invitational. They will play in the final game of the tournament tomorrow at 4 p.m. against the red-hot Dayton Flyers, who are fresh off a dominating win over Virginia Tech.