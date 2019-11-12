Kansas soccer is going to the dance this season, receiving a bid as a third seed in the NCAA Tournament. The team will face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round at Rock Chalk Park Saturday, Nov. 16, at 5 pm.
The teams reaction to getting the third seed in the NCAA tournament #KUSoccer pic.twitter.com/kMAVEgmgSa— Carlos Peterson (@CarlosWritesKU) November 11, 2019
This is the highest Kansas has been seeded in the tournament since the team was No. 8 in 2004. Kansas currently sits at 15-4-3 on the year — its highest total since 2015 when the team went 15-6-0.
After its first Big 12 tournament championship in program history, there are still high hopes for the current Jayhawk team.
"We celebrated that yesterday and we talked about that," coach Mark Francis said. "[O]bviously today starts the big dance and we're in it. We're getting to host. So really just talked about — it's a brand new season now. Everything we've done up to this point has basically allowed us to still be playing."
This Kansas team had many questions to answer during the year and even reached a crossroad in its season. Kansas began the year as hot as any team in the country, rising as high as No. 11 following a win over Memphis — who currently ranks eighth in the nation.
But things got tricky from there.
The Jayhawks dropped three games over a five-game span in late September and early October. Two of them to conference foes Texas and Oklahoma State. Hopes of a Big 12 title began to waver. The team responded by not losing another game the rest of the year.
"Going into the tournament, especially the Big 12 tournament, we just showed a lot of passion and I think everyone was just understanding that we can do this and we are that good," senior defender Addisyn Merrick said.
With the regular season behind them, Kansas can look to the tournament. Tournament bids have been a regular fixture in Lawrence, as the team receives its third bid for the tournament in the past four seasons. Another first in a season of firsts for the Jayhawks. With the win Sunday and the historic bid Monday, the team is determined to stay focused.
"Obviously the confidence, as you would expect, is sky high right now — but I think the team refocused and we can go try and do something in this tournament," junior midfielder Ceri Holland said. "I think the team will be focused. Now that we know the opposition. It's all about Iowa."