No. 17 Kansas soccer entered the win column in Big 12 play as it defeated Baylor 4-1 Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park.
Junior forward Mandi Duggan and sophomore forward Kailey Lane supplied the goals for Kansas, which moved to 9-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play with the win.
Baylor looked dominant for the better part of the first half, with the Jayhawks struggling to keep up with their fast, attacking play. The Bears moved the ball up the field with ease and had almost no trouble retaining possession in Kansas’ half. Baylor outshot Kansas 10-1 in the half, but that one shot was all the Jayhawks needed to get themselves on the board.
When the first scoring chance for the Jayhawks finally arrived in the 30th minute, they instantly took advantage. Sophomore forward Bri Amos raced down the left side and fired in a cross, which Duggan headed into the back of the net from six yards out. The opening goal was what Kansas so desperately needed after coming up empty-handed in a commanding offensive performance against Texas last Thursday.
Just five minutes into the second half, Kansas extended the lead to two goals as Lane scored off an assist from senior forward Katie McClure and junior midfielder Ceri Holland. Four minutes later, Baylor had what looked to be its first goal of the match, but it was disallowed due to an offside call.
The Bears continued their aggressive push for a goal throughout the second half but were kept in check by Kansas sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters, who saved three shots on the day. Peters and the Kansas back line returned to form Sunday, with defenders senior Addisyn Merrick and freshman Ellie Prybylski putting in strong defensive performances for the Jayhawks.
Duggan sealed the game for Kansas in the 81st minute as she scored another header in the penalty box to make it three goals for the Jayhawks. McClure also picked up her second assist of the match on the goal.
Baylor finally got on the score sheet in the 86th minute as Michaela Gorman pushed a header past a diving Peters, who had not allowed a goal in over 100 minutes of game time. Right at the 90th minute buzzer, freshman midfielder Ebba Costow scored her first goal of the season, and the fourth of the game for the Jayhawks, off a corner kick.
The Jayhawks will continue their Big 12 slate when they take on Oklahoma State Thursday at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.