Despite a few tight moments, the Jayhawks blew past their former conference foe, 4-0.
The Kansas women's soccer team hosted the Nebraska Cornhuskers for its regular season opener Thursday, Aug. 22, at Rock Chalk Park. On paper, the matchup was neck and neck, but on this late summer evening, everything belonged to Kansas.
The Jayhawks started the game very fast, pushing the pace early in the game and putting pressure on the Nebraska back line. Senior forward Katie McClure was in peak form, creating all of the offense for the Jayhawks in the first half. McClure was responsible for two goals and an assist against the Cornhuskers, moving up to seventh on the all-time Kansas scoring list after being ninth going into the season.
The Jayhawk defense also came to play, suffocating the Cornhuskers by creating turnovers and getting out on the counter. Kansas was able to turn those into plenty of scoring opportunities throughout the game, leading the contest in shots with 15 compared to Nebraska's 13. The Jayhawks also dominated in the more important stat of shots on goal with six compared to the Cornhuskers' three, all of them coming in the first half.
There were a couple of scares in the game, but goalkeeper Sarah Peters looked mature and composed. Now a sophomore, Peters was in control and confident in the decisions she made throughout the game, finishing with three saves, each one more impressive than the previous.
Ultimately, the game was a coronation of McClure’s senior year, cementing her as the unquestioned No. 1-option for the Jayhawks. After moving herself into seventh place in the first half, McClure put her stamp on the season opener with a breakaway goal that established her first career hat trick. With the hat trick, she's tied for fifth all-time alongside her former running mate Grace Hagan.
The Jayhawks open the season 1-0 after their win over the Cornhuskers and will continue their early season non-conference play with Loyola-Chicago on Sunday, Aug. 25. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.