Kansas soccer was in West Lafayette, Indiana, for a weekend tournament against both DePaul and Purdue. After starting the season with a hot 4-0, Kansas struggled with its previous two opponents.
Losing to DePaul 1-0 Friday for their first loss of the season, the Jayhawks needed a bounce-back performance against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday. Senior forward Katie McClure and sophomore forward Kailey Lane scored a goal a piece in the match to lift Kansas over Purdue 2-1.
The game did not start as well as it ended. The Boilermakers got off to a hot start in the game, scoring in the first 21 minutes of the game. The Jayhawks' play had every indication of them dropping their two games on the weekend. Some of their defensive lapses can point to the loss of senior defender Elise Reina, who is sidelined for the season with an ACL injury.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters had her second straight game allowing a goal and her third total on the season. Still only allowing a whopping 0.2 goals a game, the defensive squad is starting to match the offensive production.
The Jayhawks went into the half down 1-0 despite leading in shots by a margin of six and once again leading the half in corner kicks.
However, Kansas would not be held down for much longer. McClure struck the back of the net to tie the game in the 58th minute. The Jayhawks would remain on the attack the remainder of the game while their back line began to lock in defensively. Purdue shot the ball 10 times in the second half compared to Kansas’ nine, but the Boilermakers were stonewalled by Peters and an aggressive Kansas defense.
Finding offense outside of McClure has been a struggle for the Jayhawks this season, scoring only eight goals to her seven on the year including Sunday’s match. Lane responded and stepped up with a goal in the 84th minute to put Kansas up for good. Heroics usually reserved for the senior McClure — Lane scored the first game winner of her career.
Kansas was able to come out of the weekend with a win, but the loss against DePaul will be felt in the coaches poll on Tuesday. Kansas will remain on the road in the midst of its two-week trip. The Jayhawks next matchup will be against Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, on Sept. 13. Kickoff is at for 7 p.m.