Kansas soccer had a bit of a rocky start to the weekend with its loss to BYU Friday, but Sunday the Jayhawks came into their match against the Kennesaw State Owls completely focused and ready to take care of business.
Kansas entered the game allowing five goals on the season, two of which came at the hands of BYU. Nonetheless, the Jayhawks attacked the Owls early and often in their 3-1 victory.
Senior forward Katie McClure got back to her dominant scoring pattern by putting up two on the game. McClure made her 30th and 31st goals of her career Sunday. Still second of all time in scoring at Kansas, she moves closer to the top spot of 51 career goals held by former Jayhawk Caroline Smith.
McClure’s second goal on the game was something to behold. What seemed like a crowded box was navigated easily by the senior. A couple of touches were used to gather control before she blasted one into the left corner of the net.
Another Jayhawk got in on the scoring. Senior forward Sophie Maierhofer opened up the game with a goal in the eighth minute to get the Jayhawks off and rolling. That goal was Maierhofer’s second on the season, but a crucial one at that. The rest of the offense played cohesively and made great passes throughout the contest.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters and the defense had a nice bounce-back game, only allowing a single goal in the 74th minute when the game was well in hand. Despite a three goal weekend, Peters has allowed only six on the year and is doing an admirable job of maintaining quality defensive play. Still playing at a high level, allowing only 0.6 goals per game, the Kansas defense will continue to grow as it closes up its non-conference schedule.
This game was a good setup going into conference play. A lot of what went wrong Friday night seemed to be corrected Sunday afternoon. Ultimately the split on the weekend left a lot to be desired for the No. 14 Jayhawks, who will more than likely fall in the polls this coming week.
Kansas finishes the non-conference portion of its schedule with an 8-2 record. The Jayhawks next contest will be against the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 26. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.