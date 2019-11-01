Kansas soccer ended its regular season on a positive note with a 2-1 road victory over Iowa State Thursday evening. The Jayhawks looked threatening in the early stages of the match and never looked back after taking an early 1-0 lead in the first half.
Kansas dominated the first half action with eight total shots while allowing just two shots from the Cyclones during the first 45 minutes. Jayhawks goalkeeper Sarah Peters only needed to save one Cyclone shot throughout the first half, which came from a relatively weak effort from Iowa State’s Courtney Powell.
Senior forward Katie McClure got the Jayhawks on the score sheet with a 36th-minute strike that was assisted by sophomore forward Kailey Lane and junior midfielder Kathryn Castro. McClure’s goal marked her 13th of the season, a team-high for Kansas.
While the second half was more even in terms of shots, Kansas refused to let up and scored once again. Junior midfielder Ceri Holland added a key insurance goal in the 61st minute as she gathered the ball and finished into the bottom corner. It marked Holland’s eighth goal of the season.
Iowa State attempted to claw its way back into the match as Courtney Powell chipped a shot off the crossbar and under Peters to cut the score to 2-1. However, the Jayhawks defense held strong and closed out their 12th and final win of the regular season. Kansas finished its conference season with a record of 4-2-3.
The Jayhawks will compete against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri.