Kansas soccer seemed cheery and laid back at its media availability on Wednesday leading up to its tournament matchup on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina, against Xavier. Excitement for the next match was clear, and the confidence level was still riding high following the first-round victory over Iowa.
“Yeah [we're] super confident,” junior forward Mandi Duggan said. “I think the difference between this team compared to last year’s is our confidence but also the heart we have in the game and how much we believe in each other. Our connection off the field definitely helps with our unbeaten streak right now.”
The team, in years past, has won first round matchups and faltered in the following round. That complacency has plagued the team well into the tournament. The mindset and determination has changed for this team looking to make a statement this go-round. After a mid-season slump and a loss to Oklahoma State, coach Mark Francis made sure to let the team know where to get better. The message became clear: Start strong, finish stronger.
“At one point in the season [Francis] put in the white board, and he kind of wrote down the times of the goals that people were scoring,” sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters said. “It was early moments in the game and later moments of the game. I think for us, the first five to 10 minutes and the last five to 10 minutes of the half are really important.”
The Jayhawks will need to bring their best in the upcoming match because Xavier will present a unique challenge for Kansas. The Musketeers scoring on offense is as diverse as Kansas has seen this season. They boast 10 players that have at least two goals on the season.
“Obviously we need to be aware of all their attacking options and we need to put pressure on them,” junior midfielder Ceri Holland said. “Our defense has come up really big these past few games, and the confidence with them and Sarah right now is really really high. I think we’ll do a good job of shutting them down, and we’ll scout them well. Hopefully we’ll get some information on them and shut them down.”
The player to lock in for the Musketeers is redshirt senior forward Samantha Dewey. Dewey has 30 total points on the season with 13 goals and four assists — stats fit for a player to wreck the Jayhawks’ tournament run.
“We’ve watched some video on them. I mean, obviously, [Dewey's] their leading scorer, so they got a few attacking personalities that are dangerous, that we have to deal with properly,” Francis said. “I think defensively we’ve been tough to break down, but they’ve definitely got some personality players that we’re going to have to keep in check if we’re going to win the game.”
Kansas' senior forward Katie McClure totals 37 points with 14 goals and nine assists.
The matchup with Xavier is slated for Friday at 2 p.m. and will be available to view on ESPN 3 and SEC Network Plus.