Kansas soccer came out with a 1-0 win in overtime Thursday in a match against the Oklahoma Sooners.
The match kicked off the Jayhawks' fall break road trip and their most important road games of the season. The Jayhawks came into the game losing two of their previous three contests and were in serious contention to jeopardize a repeat bid for the NCAA tournament.
The game started fast for both teams. For the Sooners, the attack was the primary objective in the first half. Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters was kept busy and recorded four saves in the first half. Strong play from Peters kept the opening half knotted up.
Oklahoma goalkeeper Nikki Panas recorded only one save in the first half. The lone opportunity for the Jayhawks came off the foot of team leader senior forward Katie McClure, but lightning quick reflexes from Panas kept the first half tied at zero.
Junior midfielder Ceri Holland picked up a yellow card in the 31st minute of the contest.
One of its sloppier games of the season, Kansas racked up 10 fouls in the first half, two of those being offside calls.
The second half opened up with a scare for Kansas as a ball bounced passed Peters in the 38th minute but was cleared away by junior defender Isabella Cavalcante to keep the sheet clean for Peters.
Aside from that, it was the Jayhawks who were on the offensive in the second half. They tried many times with opportunities in the box but couldn’t get off a shot in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
The elite play of the two keepers would continue into the second half. The longer the game remain deadlocked, the thicker the tension became. Despite Kansas being outshot by a margin of 9 to 4, both Kansas and Oklahoma were neck and neck through the whole second half. The defensive masterpiece was incapsulated with a highlight save from Sarah Peters.
Regulation, however, would not be enough for these two teams, but the overtime period would be much of the same. Holland’s opportunity in the 95th minute would be the closest shot to the back of the net before junior forward Mandi Duggan stayed with it to put the Jayhawks up for good in the eighth minute of overtime.
The Jayhawks move to 10-4 on the year and keep their Big 12 regular season title alive with a 2-2 record in conference. Kansas’ next game will be against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.