Column
Kansas soccer had a rough go in its last week of play. Losing to No. 25 Oklahoma State on the road and giving up five goals won’t be good going into the new polls this week.
Currently ranked 21st after splitting with Texas and Baylor at home, Kansas is sure to drop out of the top 25 after its loss in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Jayhawks have now dropped two of their last three contests all to two of the better teams in the Big 12. If they have any hope of making the NCAA tournament in November, they have to start with getting two wins on the road this weekend against Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
Kansas currently sits at a record of 9-4 through the first 13 games compared to their 9-2-2 record from the previous, a season that included an NCAA tournament bid.
However, as of right now, Kansas has a 1-2 record in the conference and is staring down the barrel of missing the tournament. Kansas finished with a 5-4 record in conference play last season.
For this road trip to come out in its favor, Kansas will need its stars to show up and show out — senior forward Katie McClure in particular. McClure has gone without a goal for the past three games but has done a good job of remaining an effective playmaker for the Jayhawks.
Despite not finding the back of the net, McClure had three combined assists in the Baylor and Oklahoma State games. It’s no secret that she’s slowed down her historic goal-scoring pace, but she has remained a constant for Kansas when not the focal point.
Junior midfielder Ceri Holland will need to be more of a factor on the attacking end of the pitch for Kansas. Holland has 11 total points on the year, scoring four goals as well as adding three assists to the mix.
A 2-0 road trip for the Jayhawks will have them at 11-4 on the year and back in the conversation for the top 25. It is this road trip that will set the tone for the rest of the conference schedule.