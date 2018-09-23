In a game that was dominated in the midfield, Kansas soccer fell to No. 15 Oklahoma State 2-1. The Jayhawks were able to put up shots but struggled to find the back of the net.
The Jayhawks finished the game with 21 shots, putting only six on goal. Defensively, Kansas gave up only six shots, but Oklahoma State managed to put five of them on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Sarah Peters finished the game with three saves, giving her a total of 11 from the last three games.
Offensively, the Jayhawks didn't fare much better, trailing 2-0 for the majority of the second half, only chipping away in the 90th minute off a shot from senior forward Grace Hagan.
Throughout the first half, both teams played conservatively, as the ball was kept in the midfield for a majority of the half. Oklahoma State struggled heavily getting the ball past the Kansas midfield, putting only two shots up in the first half.
However, Oklahoma State had a completely different mindset for the second half. The Cowgirls came out of half time ready to attack, scoring their first goal in the 47th minute, forward Haley Woodard scored on an easy breakaway.
This breakdown was always a possibility in head coach Mark Francis' mind, who specifically talked about this style of play during game preparation.
“I told the kids, we talked about it in the scouting report and we talked about it at halftime, ‘They’ll sit back, they’ll buy their time, if you have a mental lapse, they will pounce on it and punish you for it,’" Francis said. "I thought that was why they won the game."
Both teams continued going back and forth, until the Cowgirls capitalized on a lapse by the Jayhawks. In the 66th minute, Oklahoma State defender Kim Rodriguez was given a free kick, which was then headed in by forward Marlo Zoller.
“Against teams that make the most of their opportunities, which Oklahoma State does a great job, phenomenal job of, you just can’t make those type of mental mistakes, same thing happened to us against [Texas A&M]," Francis said. "If we learn from this and move forward from it, I think then this is okay. This isn’t a loss that is going to hurt us, they’re a very good team and they’re going to win more games.”
The Jayhawks became more aggressive after trailing 2-0, yet they struggled to put up high-percentage shots. It was not until the final 10 minutes as the team entered desperation mode when that they were getting consistent corner kicks as they were coming from the foot of junior defender Elise Reina.
In the 90th minute, Hagan capitalized off a corner kick from Reina, but the goal came too late with only 13 seconds left to tie up the game.
“I asked one of our trainers, ‘What was the shot difference?’ and he said, ‘About 20 to four or five’ and when I heard that, I was shocked,” Reina said. “Every game, we absolutely dominate people in shots, we double them at least. It’s unfortunate, you can’t score if you don’t shoot.”
Kansas returns to Rock Chalk Park on Saturday, September 29 to face off against Iowa State, with match time set for 7 p.m.