The 17th-ranked Jayhawks took on the Texas Longhorns for their conference opener Thursday evening. Kansas came into the game with an 8-2 record and the highest ranking of any of the Big 12 teams. Texas, coming in with a surprising 5-4 record, was looking to right the ship coming into conference play. Both teams were in need of a huge opening win.
Both teams came out aggressive and ready to play for the Big 12 opener. The pace and energy was high as both teams were trading each other’s blows on the counter. Neither team was able to break through, but each was able to create serious threats for the opposition.
Sophomore Sarah Peters had four saves on the game, and junior Nicole Curry of Texas also added a save. The decision-making of both were the key elements in keeping the match grid-locked all game. The two teams both ended the first half with five shots and two corners.
The game was relentless in its pace and its physicality throughout the entire evening. Through this, Kansas was able to create a game high nine corner kicks compared to the three of Texas. There were opportunities in the second half for Kansas to take the lead, but some questionable non-calls in the box from the referees left Kansas feeling frustrated.
Senior forward Katie McClure went down in the game due to an injury after another physical play from Texas that called for a penalty, but Kansas was not able to capitalize. McClure did end up returning to the match late in the second half. Texas was called for eight fouls total on the game.
Ultimately, Texas finally got its chance on the counter and made the most of it. Sarah Peters came out to play the ball and forward Cyera Hintzen of Texas was able to get the ball past her. The lead that Texas took in the final 20 minutes would hold for the remainder of the match.
Kansas outshot Texas by a margin of 12 to 9. However, five of Texas’ shots were on goal. The Jayhawks were only able to muster up one shot on goal. Texas was able to make the most of its opportunities and wore out Kansas through the course of the match.
The Jayhawks fell to 8-3 on the year following their loss to Texas. They’ll look to bounce back Sunday against Baylor. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.