Kansas soccer came away from Friday night’s matchup with Oklahoma State with a 2-1 victory in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament. The game was a rematch of the two teams’ meeting on Oct. 3 when the Cowgirls won 5-2 in convincing fashion.
Ranked No. 25 in the previous matchup, the Cowgirls have climbed their way up the polls where they finally topped off at No. 10 entering the game. Kansas came in ranked No. 21, the same ranking it had in its previous matchup with Oklahoma State. Senior forward Eva Eliasdottir scored the game winner in overtime to put the Jayhawks over the top.
Both teams started the game fast. In the first minute of the match, Oklahoma State struck first when junior forward Gabriella Coleman found the back of the net. Kansas responded quickly when sophomore midfielder Sam Barnett scored for the Jayhawks on a counterattack in the sixth minute of the match. The goal was Barnett’s second of the season.
The remainder of the match was a defensive masterpiece from both goalkeepers. Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters had a busy day and was able to keep the Cowgirls off the board for the rest of the game. Oklahoma State outshot the Jayhawks 24 to 15 in the contest — 10 of its shots were on target. Kansas only had three shots in the game that were on goal. Peters recorded a game and season high eight saves.
The other stat that stood out in the semifinal was the discrepancy in fouls called on the two teams. Kansas had 23 fouls called on them in the game compared to Oklahoma State's 13.
With the victory over Oklahoma State, Kansas recorded its 14th win on the season — its highest win total since the 2014-15 season, when the Jayhawks won 15 games. Kansas will play for the Big 12 championship Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. in Kanas City, Missouri.