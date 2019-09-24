Column
Following a strong 8-2 start to the season, No. 17 Kansas soccer looks to continue its early success as Big 12 competition kicks off this week.
Heading into the matchup against Texas on Thursday, the Jayhawks have scored 21 goals and conceded just six in their first 10 games.
The offensive production of senior forward Katie McClure (nine goals and three assists) and the deft hands of sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters (five shutouts) have combined to make Kansas one of the more formidable teams in the nation, with the defensive back line also becoming a strong point this season.
The Jayhawks’ two losses this season have come at the hands of poor defending and a lack of finishing on the attacking end.
Their 1-0 defeat to DePaul was easily the most puzzling of the two as the Jayhawks outshot the Blue Demons 20-5 and still failed to find the back of the net. In order to find success in conference play, Kansas must take advantage of every scoring chance possible and not play down to inferior competition.
The loss to BYU, while obviously frustrating for Kansas, was more understandable. BYU was the No. 7-ranked team in the nation and has moved up to No. 5 today. The Cougars batter virtually all of their opponents, conceding just one goal and scoring 22 in the process.
Despite BYU’s talent, Kansas cannot make the same defensive mistakes it did in this particular match. BYU’s two goals came in the span of less than two minutes as the Kansas defense was caught on its heels right at the start of the second half. If the Jayhawks can limit these mistakes and play with poise on the defensive end, there aren’t many teams in the country who can beat them.
At No. 17, the Jayhawks are the highest ranked Big 12 team in the nation, with Oklahoma State moving up right behind them at No. 18. This season’s conference slate presents a golden opportunity for the Jayhawks to assert themselves as the premier Big 12 team in the country, and players like McClure and Peters must step up in big moments for this to happen.
Kansas will take on Texas in its first Big 12 matchup Thursday at Rock Chalk Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.