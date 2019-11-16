Kansas soccer defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 1-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night. The No. 3 Jayhawks were granted home-field advantage, and they delivered with a victory.
Sophomore forward Kailey Lane scored the lone goal in the 69th minute of the match for Kansas. Senior forward Katie McClure sent a cross toward Lane in the box, where Lane was there to tap it in. The Hawkeyes’ goalkeeper, Claire Graves, got a touch on the ball but was unable to prevent it from slowly rolling into the net.
The goal was Lane’s fifth on the season as well as McClure’s ninth assist. McClure now has 37 points this season, just four shy of the Kansas record at 41, held by Caroline Smith in 2003.
In the final three minutes, Iowa was pressing hard to get on the board, but sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters caught fire.
In the 87th minute, the Hawkeyes took a corner kick to the short end of the field and then lobbed it toward the goal. Peters was right there to prevent any shot from happening. Iowa had the numbers on the Kansas defenders, but Peters’ efforts prevented anything from happening.
Two minutes later, Iowa’s Riley Whitaker took a shot right by the goal and once again, Peters was there to stop it. However, this time she was unable to corral it in, and Iowa’s Sara Wheaton got an opportunity for a put back. Peters made a second effort and once again, shut down any opportunity the Hawkeyes had.
Iowa got out to a quick start, taking a shot only 46 seconds into the contest. Devin Burns put the shot on goal, but Peters was there to clean it up.
The save from Peters was the only shot put on goal in the entirety of the first half. However, it still was not the best look either team had as Kansas’ McClure had a one-on-one opportunity with Graves. McClure raced down the field but sent the shot too far to the right and missed the golden opportunity.
Toward the end of the first half, the game began to get very chippy. In the closing minutes, two fouls were called on Iowa, one of which resulted in senior defender Addisyn Merrick limping off the field. Merrick came back in to start the second half, but the intensity from both sides did not end.
The pressure of not scoring in the first half was felt by both teams. Right out of the gate, three fouls were called, including a yellow card on Burns. Not too long after, Wheaton was trying to defend freshman forward Mandi Duggan.
Duggan blew by Wheaton and had a wide-open opportunity to score a goal. But in the blink of an eye, as Wheaton was falling to the ground, she grabbed Duggan’s ankles and dragged Duggan to the ground, preventing a go-ahead goal.
In total, five yellow cards and 31 total fouls were called in the match.
Iowa outshot the Jayhawks, 14-7, and put five of those 14 shots on goal. Kansas had only one shot on goal.
With the victory, Kansas will move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and play the Xavier Musketeers. The Jayhawks will face the Musketeers on the road.