Kansas soccer will look to avenge its 5-2 loss earlier this season against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in the Big 12 Championship semifinals Friday.
In the Oct. 3 matchup in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Jayhawks allowed a season-high five goals, and coach Mark Francis said he thought it was an outlier performance by the team's defense.
“That game was a bit of an anomaly for us. We gave up three goals on set pieces I think in about 20 minutes to really put ourselves on the back heel,” Francis told Kansas Athletics about Kansas’ loss to Oklahoma State earlier this season.
The Cowgirls got on the board after an own goal from Kansas that was awarded to Oklahoma State junior midfielder Camy Huddleston.
After the own goal, sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters wasn’t much to blame for the rest of the Cowgirls’ scores either. Peters initially saved two of the next four goals and was put in a one-on-one situation in one of the other two.
Francis told Kansas Athletics he thought the Jayhawks played well and had a good pace throughout the game with the exception of Oklahoma State’s second chance attempts following its corner kicks and free kicks.
In their seven games since the loss, including Sunday’s 2-0 quarterfinal win against West Virginia, the Jayhawks have allowed just four goals combined while sporting a record of 4-0-3.
“I do think the way we’re playing right now, we can give them a good game. Hopefully we can do a better job of defending set pieces than we did the last time we played them because they can execute when you give them those opportunities,” Francis told Kansas Athletics.
As for the Jayhawks’ attack during the loss, they were able to claw their way back early in the second half and make it a 4-2 deficit. What’s more, Kansas ended up outshooting the Cowgirls 14-13, and it was only outshot in shots on goal 10-7.
In Sunday’s 2-0 quarterfinal win against the Mountaineers, Kansas scored both of its goals in the first 30 minutes and outshot West Virginia 8-2 in the shots on goal category.
Perhaps a faster start could help the Jayhawks in their rematch with Oklahoma State because the Cowgirls scored four of their first five goals in the first 52 minutes.
Despite the discouraging start, Francis told Kansas Athletics the Jayhawks showed intensity and heart down to the final minutes of the loss in early October.
Kansas soccer will take on Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri.