Kansas soccer will wrap up Big 12 play when it visits the Iowa State Cyclones Thursday.
Coming off two ties, the Jayhawks look to head into what they hope will be their third NCAA tournament appearance since 2016 with a win against Iowa State, who hasn’t won a conference game yet.
In its previous two matches, Kansas took on a pair of teams directly ahead of them in the standings, the West Virginia Mountaineers and the TCU Horned Frogs.
The Jayhawks were just a few moments away from winning their match against TCU and picking up a crucial three points, but Horned Frogs sophomore forward headed in a goal in the 90th minute.
“To be fair, if you look at the whole 120 minutes, that’s probably a fair result based on how we played in the first half and how they played in the second half and overtime,” coach Mark Francis told Kansas Athletics after his team’s draw against TCU.
The Jayhawks were able to pick up one point respectively from each match, but it wasn’t enough to get out of sixth place in the powerful Big 12.
Now, they will look to pick up three points with a win against the Cyclones, who have lost all eight of their conference games. A victory could help Kansas leapfrog either West Virginia or TCU because the two teams play each other in their regular season finale.
The Jayhawks will be led by senior forward Katie McClure, who has scored three goals in her last three games, including two in the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State.
McClure could get a few great opportunities to score against the Cyclones, who have allowed 29 goals in 17 matches.
Junior midfielder Ceri Holland, who is second on the team behind McClure in shots on goal with 21, could also get some chances to hit the back of the net as the Cyclones have allowed an average of 6.8 shots on goal per game.
As for its offense, Iowa State has only scored 10 goals this season and has been shut out five times in Big 12 play.
The Cyclones' most potent scorer has been junior forward Courtney Powell, who has attempted 10 shots on goal and converted three of them. Powell is also one of three players on Iowa State's roster to start every game this season.
Powell should be the player for the Jayhawks' sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters and the defensive back line to keep an eye on during their final conference match of the year.
Kansas will take on Iowa State at 7 p.m. Thursday in Ames, Iowa.