Kansas soccer earned its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2003 by way of a dominant 3-0 victory over Xavier in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon. Senior forward Katie McClure led the way for Kansas as she completed a hat trick just minutes into the second half of the match.
McClure’s three-goal outburst was no surprise given her ability to outrun the Xavier defense and pressure the goalkeeper the entirety of the game. The Musketeers were unable to contain McClure in the box as six of her seven total shots were on target. The hat trick bumped McClure’s season goal total to 17, a team high. Junior forward Mandi Duggan registered the lone assist of the match on McClure’s second goal around the 18-minute mark of the first half.
Xavier attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, even out-shooting the Jayhawks 10-7. However, sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters saved all seven shots that came her way and gave the Musketeers no chance of cutting into the Jayhawks’ comfortable lead. The victory marked the team's 12th clean sheet of the season and solidified Peters as one of Kansas’ most valuable players throughout its strong postseason run.
On the defensive side, senior defender Addisyn Merrick continued her commanding 2019 campaign with another solid 90-minute performance. During the match, Merrick broke the Kansas soccer record for total minutes played as she reached 7,471 minutes in her illustrious career as a Jayhawk.
McClure and Peters combined for yet another convincing performance to send Kansas to the third round of the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks’ Sweet 16 opponent will be determined by the outcome of the South Carolina-Notre Dame match Friday night. Kansas’ match is scheduled for Sunday with a kickoff of 1 p.m. in Columbia, South Carolina.