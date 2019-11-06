Kansas soccer had three players receive postseason honors Tuesday when the Big 12 conference announced its first and second team accolades for the season.
Senior forward Katie McClure and senior defender Addisyn Merrick were named to the first team, and junior midfielder Ceri Holland was named to the second team. This is McClure’s second appearance on the All-Big 12 team. She was named to the second team in 2018.
McClure and Holland have been unstoppable for the Jayhawks this season, combining for 55 total points on the year headlined by their combined 22 goals.
The biggest accolade of the day, however, went to Merrick. Merrick was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year by the Big 12 and its coaches.
The defense tallied eight shutouts in the regular season, allowing only 17 goals in the regular season with Merrick running the back line. She’s the second Jayhawk to ever win the honor.