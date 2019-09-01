Another day, another Katie McClure winner for Kansas soccer.
The senior forward scored the only goal of the game on Saturday, sealing a 1-0 victory over Florida Atlantic to push the Jayhawks to 4-0 on the season.
The Wichita native buried one of Kansas’ two first half shot attempts into the back of the net, notching her sixth goal of the season and tying for second place on the all-time Kansas goalscoring list with 28 total goals.
McClure set the tone early on by making plenty of quick runs down the wings, which opened up plenty of passing opportunities for her teammates. The senior fired the Jayhawks into the lead in the 13th minute after sophomore forward Bri Amos and junior defender Isabella Cavalcante worked two passes into the penalty area.
Outside of McClure’s strike, the first half wasn’t exactly teeming with scoring opportunities for either team. Florida Atlantic finished the half with four shots and two on target, both of which were easily stopped by sophomore keeper Sarah Peters. The Jayhawks’ only other shot was an attempt from freshman midfielder Gracely Briley with just seconds remaining in the half.
The Jayhawk defense was an anchor all afternoon long, with players such as sophomore defender Kaela Hansen and Cavalcante making excellent challenges to keep the Owls’ attackers at bay. Senior defender Addisyn Merrick also added some strong contributions from the back line and limited any potential impact from the Owls' attacking senior forwards Elisha Holmes and Pernille Velta.
Kansas controlled the pace of the game in the second half by maintaining consistent possession and preventing clear-cut chances for Florida Atlantic on the attack. The Jayhawks worked hard to win the ball in the midfield and managed to keep the pressure off Peters, who was only forced to save two shots out of nine total from the Owls. Sunday’s victory marked the third clean sheet in four matches for Peters so far this season.
Despite a frantic late push from Florida Atlantic to try to equalize, the Kansas defense stood tall and closed out the match with poise and focus.
The Jayhawks will look to preserve their undefeated record as they take on DePaul in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.