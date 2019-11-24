Kansas soccer's 2-0 loss to South Carolina Sunday afternoon marked the end of the Jayhawks' historic season.
A season that was filled with moments of brilliance fittingly ends in a defensive masterpiece. Kansas ultimately finishes the year 17-5-3 — its best finish since 2004.
The team’s streak of 11-straight games without a loss came to an end as well.
Kansas came into the game with a lot of energy for its Sweet 16 matchup with South Carolina and rightfully so. The Jayhawks' 3-0 win over Xavier in the second round had been continued to build the ever-growing confidence of Kansas.
And that certainly translated into the game against South Carolina.
The game showcased two of the best defenses and goalkeepers in the country. Kansas came in with 12 shutouts on the season, while South Carolina came in with 16. The task was steep for Kansas who had to face one of the best goalkeepers in NCAA history, senior Mikayla Krzeczowski.
Following the Gamecocks win, Krzeczowski has 50 career shutouts, third in NCAA history.
Action picked up in the second half and in favor of the second-seeded Gamecocks. Senior defender Grace Fisk struck first in the 63rd minute with a header off a free kick.
That was followed shortly after by a goal from sophomore forward Riley Tanner in the 76th minute. Kansas sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters was also kept busy in the game as she finished with six saves.
Ultimately, the game was evenly matched throughout despite the tough goals given up on the part of Kansas. The Jayhawks finished with 10 shots and four on goal. The opportunities presented themselves to both teams, but it was South Carolina that was able to take advantage.
Even with the loss, Kansas coach Mark Francis’ senior class leaves with an impressive resume, including three NCAA tournament appearances, 48 wins and the program's first Big 12 Championship title.