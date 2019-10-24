It was senior night for Kansas soccer Thursday against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Kansas hoped to snag a win to close out its home schedule.
Kansas' 1-1 tie with the Mountaineers marked its second of the season and still gives the Jayhawks a mathematical shot at the Big 12 regular season title.
Seniors Katie McClure, Addisyn Merrick, Elise Reina, Sophie Maierhofer, Eva Eliasdottir and Madison Meador were all honored before the game. The senior class of Kansas witnessed 42 victories in four years, along with two NCAA tournament appearances — a class Coach Mark Francis said “set the tone.”
“This class has been phenomenal,” Francis said. “The success that we’ve had in the last two to three years, a lot of that has been since they’ve been here. Hopefully, we’ll continue to win and we’ll play in the tournament this year. I think they’ll be the only senior class if that happens, they’ll graduate having played three out of the four years in the tournament.”
West Virginia brought its best shot to Lawrence and was able to get up on the Jayhawks early in the contest, striking first. West Virginia freshman forward Enzi Broussard found the back of the net in the fifth minute to give West Virginia the lead.
The Mountaineers seemed content to park the bus for the remainder of the game, keeping what seemed like their entire team in the defensive third of the field.
In the second half, however, it was a star junior for the Jayhawks that would give them a lift on senior night.
Midfielder Ceri Holland scored the first goal for Kansas in the 84th minute at a point where the game seemed to be getting away from the Jayhawks. The goal marked Holland’s sixth of the season. The emotional lift boosted Kansas in the game's final minutes, and McClure took note.
“It felt great,” senior forward Katie McClure said. “It’s tough. We hadn’t gotten one in the back of the net. Our shot count was up really high so for her to finally put one away, it was a good feeling for us.”
Something is better than nothing and the Jayhawks ultimately came away with a tie in the double overtime contest to salvage some points in the Big 12 table. Titles are nice for teams, but in this game the focus was on the senior class —something McClure said Francis made sure to reiterate.
“Coach talked a lot and I think he hit the nail on the spot,” McClure said. “He was like ‘This game is about the seniors. Play for them. Do everything for them. They’ve been here the last four years giving everything they have to this program.’”