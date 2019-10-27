In a crucial match to keep its shrinking hope of a Big 12 regular season title alive, Kansas finished in a double overtime 2-2 draw with TCU on the road Sunday. The outcome pushes the Jayhawks' record to 11-4-3 on the season.
The game started off strong for both teams as both sides took a while to settle into the pace of play. However, Kansas broke through in the 21st minute as senior forward Katie McClure found the back of the net for her 12th goal of the year.
Kansas held onto that momentum and went into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead. The early indications pointed to a quality road win for the Jayhawks.
However, the slim lead was far from safe. In the second half, TCU scored in the 49th minute to tie up the match. But once again, Kansas capitalized on an opportunity to take the lead. In the 88th minute, junior midfielder Ceri Holland converted a penalty kick to give Kansas a 2-1 lead.
The goal marked Holland’s seventh of the year. However, the lead once again did not last very long. With just 13 seconds remaining in the game, TCU scored to knot the score back up at 2-2.
The teams were then deadlocked at 2-2 for two overtime periods before the match eventually ended in a draw.
TCU had a barrage of shots in this game, with the Horned Frogs outshooting the Jayhawks 25-15. The shots on goal, though, were even for the two teams as they both had seven shots on goal for the match.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters had an uncharacteristic game allowing two goals, but she was still able to record five saves in the match. A busy game for Peters created opportunities for TCU to get back into the match late, securing two goals in the second half.
Kansas has effectively ended their opportunity for the Big 12 title with a draw against TCU. Kansas will look to end the season strong and come away with a victory when they travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on Thursday, Oct. 31. Kickoff is set for 7 pm.