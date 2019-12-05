Kansas softball finished its fall season with a 7-1 record. The team is looking to feed on that success as they head into their spring slate of games. This success will come easily with the strong arm of sophomore pitcher Lexy Mills.
The California native has made her mark in her first few seasons as a Jayhawk.
As a freshman, Mills started in 15 of the 25 games she played. This is no surprise considering she led the team in strikeouts with 79. In back-to-back games, Mills pitched 11 strikeouts against UMKC and 10 against Omaha, which also included a no-hitter.
Being only a sophomore, Mills has already shown a lot of promise for her college career. Her leadership was seen as she competed closely with Kansas alum Brynn Minor. In the 2018-19 season, the two athletes led the team, tied with six wins.
Her perseverance and practice through high school has helped her thus far. While at Agoura High School, Mills became the Marmonte League MVP in 2016, and pitcher of the year the following year. She earned-all state honors twice and averaged a .149 opponent batting average with 916 total strikeouts.
In this season's fall exhibition showing, Mills made great progress in her pitching. She is easily shutting players out in her time on the mound.
Against Central Missouri, Mills pitched just two innings, putting up six strikeouts. Again, in the Jayhawks’ 25-7 victory over Ottawa, Mills pitched nine strikeouts in the three innings she pitched.
It is safe to say Kansas has some depth to rely on in the pitching department, including new recruits like freshman pitcher Tatum Goff, who closed off the game against Ottawa with eight strikeouts in the last three innings.
The Jayhawks had the chance to test out all of the pitchers during the fall, but when it comes time for regular season, Mills’ strikeout record and perfect (1.00) fielding percentage will give her a step up.