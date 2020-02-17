Kansas softball traveled to Clearwater, Florida, to take part in the Michelle Smith-Clearwater Invitational for a three-day tournament, in which the Jayhawks finished 1-4.
Kansas began tournament play having to square off against the No. 19 Missouri Tigers. The Tigers dismantled Kansas 8-0.
The Tigers had an impressive day at the plate. Redshirt junior left fielder Cayla Kessinger led the way for Missouri, bringing in four runs from a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning. Freshman designated hitter Emma Nichols batted in two more runs on a single to help the Tigers extend the lead.
Eight runs on four hits for the Tigers was more than enough to take down the Jayhawks, who have had a rough start to the season.
The Jayhawks took on the No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs in their next game of the tournament. In this one, Kansas' struggles continued as it was shut out again, falling 11-0.
Playing against one of the top teams in the nation is a challenge for any team coming in. But for the Jayhawks, the challenge was too much to handle as the Bulldogs' pitching neutralized the Jayhawk offense. Junior center fielder Brittany Jackson, sophomore infielder Cheyenne Hornbuckle and sophomore designated hitter Morgan Wynne recorded the only three hits for Kansas.
Georgia scored 11 runs in just four innings as senior designated hitter Justice Milz and senior center fielder Ciara Bryan both batted in three runs on the day.
Kansas also recorded two costly errors, allowing for another two unearned runs for the Bulldogs.
In the next game, Kansas faced off against the No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks. Once again losing in a shutout, with a 10-0 final.
The Jayhawks were held at bay during the entire game. The Jayhawks only managed to get two hits, with one from Hornbuckle and the other from senior right fielder Sam Dellinger.
Junior designated hitter Katie Prebble accounted for half of the Gamecocks' runs, bringing home five runs on just two hits at the plate. Sophomore first baseman Kassidy Krupit tacked on another two runs.
The Jayhawks committed three errors during the game. However, the Gamecocks only managed one unearned run off Kansas' mistakes.
In game four, the Jayhawks had a better time out against the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats as they were able to score four runs in a 5-4 loss on Saturday. Jackson found her groove in this game, bringing home two runs and swinging the bat well with two hits on the day.
Northwestern junior second baseman Rachel Lewis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored two runs. Sophomore catcher Jordyn Rudd went 3-for-4 at the plate, adding on another run for the Wildcats.
Northwestern's sloppy play allowed for the Jayhawks to remain close. The Wildcats committed three errors throughout the game, which led to three of the four Kansas runs.
To close the tournament, Kansas took on the No. 20 James Madison Dukes where the Jayhawks were finally able to come out on top in a dominant 12-2 win. Dellinger was excellent offensively, going 2-for-2 at the plate and driving in three runs. Redshirt sophomore catcher Shelby Gayre followed that performance up with three RBIs of her own.
Redshirt sophomore shortstop Sydnee Ramsey tacked on two runs, and senior second baseman Miranda Rodriguez notched two RBIs. Fortunately for Kansas, a pair of dominant innings allowed the Jayhawks to score 10 of their 12 runs.
Kansas will look to boost its 2-8 record in the Boerner Invitational in Arlington, Texas, starting this Friday at 10 a.m.