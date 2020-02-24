This weekend Kansas softball traveled to Arlington, Texas, to play in the Boerner Invitational, where the team picked up four wins in five games. Kansas sealed its championship victory with a 3-2 win over Rutgers.
Game 1
In the Jayhawks first game of the tournament, they squared off against the San Antonio Roadrunners and were defeated 8-7. Freshman Shortstop Taylor Medina carried the load for the Roadrunners, where she drove in seven of eight runs.
Kansas redshirt sophomore shortstop Sydnee Ramsey went 2-of-4 on the day and added three RBIs for the Jayhawks and redshirt sophomore catcher Shelby Gayre also added two RBIs.
The road runners were able to secure the comeback win with a grand slam from Medina to make the score 8-7.
Game 2
Kansas was able to split its first day of the tournament 1-1 on Friday with a 10-1 win over Rutgers.
Sophomore first baseman Morgan Wynne led the way for the Jayhawks with two home runs and six RBIs. Kansas scored seven runs in the first two innings to pull away from the Scarlet Knights. For the second consecutive game, Sydnee Ramsey drove in multiple runs, giving her five RBIs across two games.
Rutgers was held to only two hits during the game. Senior shortstop Kiana Workman scored the lone run for Rutgers in the bottom of the third inning on a solo home run.
Game 3
The Jayhawks started off Saturday with an 8-3 win over Texas-Arlington.
Wynne and Ramsey both continued their hot streak, where they each knocked in two RBIs off one hit. Freshman infielder/catcher Madison Hirsch also singled home another run in the top of the fourth inning to add on to the Jayhawks five fourth-inning runs.
For the Mavericks, junior right fielder Madison Miller brought home two runs while freshman center fielder Reagan Hukill knocked in the other run.
Game 4
With a spot in the championship game on the line, the Jayhawks rematched the Mavericks again and won 4-1.
The Mavericks scored first off a Kansas error in the top of the fourth inning. The Jayhawks responded with a Wynne RBI, as she singled home junior center fielder Brittany Jackson in the bottom half of the inning. Gayre hit a solo home run later in the game. Jackson tallied two hits and a run, and senior right fielder Sam Dellinger also knocked in a run.
Championship Game
In the championship game, Kansas won with a 3-2 win over Rutgers.
Sydnee Ramsey started the Jayhawks off with a two-run shot in the first inning. Rutgers First Baseman Gabrielle Calloway knocked in a run in the top of the third to make it 2-1. Hirsch hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to make the score 3-1. Freshman Center Fielder Taylor Fawcett added another a home run in the top of the sixth inning to make it 3-2.
Freshman Pitcher Tatum Goff was able to shut the door on Rutgers recording the first save of her career.
The Jayhawks will play next in the Reveille Classic in College Station, Texas Friday. The first game will be against Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m.