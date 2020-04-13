A key cog in Kansas men’s basketball’s backcourt is headed to the NBA.
College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman announced on Twitter Monday morning that sophomore guard Devon Dotson will declare for the NBA.
Dotson confirmed the declaration in a Twitter video expressing gratitude for his time at Kansas.
Last year, Dotson declared for the draft before eventually withdrawing and retaining his NCAA eligibility. However, this year appears to be a different story as Goodman said Dotson has the intention of staying in the draft pool.
Dotson arrived to Kansas as a McDonald’s All-American in 2018 and made strides in his two-year Jayhawk career. This past season, Dotson averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. The Charlotte, North Carolina native is projected as a early second round pick, per NBADraft.net.