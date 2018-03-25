OMAHA, Nebraska — With the crowd roaring behind his back, Kansas senior guard Devonte’ Graham seemed just a little too caught up in the hype. Receiving the ball in the short corner wide open, he and junior guard Lagerald Vick had managed to find a crack in Duke’s zone defense.
With still over five seconds left on the shot clock, Graham geared up for the shot. With this much time and space, the veteran nearly never misses these shots.
But this time was different. Graham not only missed the shot, he completely air balled it. He slowly faded backward into the press table, shaking his head in disbelief as the ball bounced into the Duke Blue Devils’ band for yet another empty possession for the Jayhawks.
His unusual miss was just one of the Jayhawks' many mistakes on Sunday evening. But fortunately for the Jayhawks, his missed three-point attempt was simply became a blip on a monumental game, as they defeated the Duke Blue Devils in overtime 85-81 to advance to the Final Four in San Antonio.
Kansas took time to get comfortable under the bright lights of CenturyLink Center’s court, despite having defeated Clemson there just two days prior. Committing five turnovers in the first 10 minutes compared to the Blue Devils' zero, while the Jayhawks certainly displayed some sloppy basketball, the mistakes weren’t too innocuous — yet.
The first came with a little over 8 minutes remaining in the first half. Kansas trailed just 20-19 at the time, with the score between the teams staying within four points consistently. Following an impressive offensive rebound, sophomore center Udoka Azubuike kicked the ball back out to senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk.
Passing up a contested three, Mykhailiuk sent a blasé path toward Graham in the center. But Duke guard Grayson Allen, playing typically high up the defensive wing, nabbed the ball from Graham’s grasps for a breakaway dunk.
Shortly after, Vick found himself wide open in the high post — yet another crack Kansas exposed in Duke’s zone. But passing up the midrange jumper, Vick opted for an alley oop to Azubuike.
The lob was a poor one, but Azubuike still found himself with the ball in his hands under the basket, looking awfully surprised to even have possession with the ball. With memories of an already air-balled free throw in the back of his mind earlier in the game, Azubuike completely missed the easy layup, watching the ball bounce into the Duke band for the first of a couple times on the night.
The turnovers and mistakes weren’t limited to just the Jayhawks, though, in the second 10 minutes of the first half. Duke committed five turnovers itself in that time, along with being outrebounded 24-18 in the first half — something that not many expected due to Duke’s huge size advantage.
A jumper from the Blue Devils’ Trevon Duval with five seconds remaining in the half gave Duke a 36-33 lead and Kansas one last opportunity before the half. Taking the ball up the court, Graham found a charging Silvio De Sousa, but the freshman forward wasn’t able to convert the easy shot at the buzzer, putting the cherry on the cake of mistakes for Kansas in the first half.
The Jayhawks cut out the silly mistakes in the second half, starting the half on a 15-5 run to take a 48-41 lead within the first five minutes of the half. Vick found his touch during the run, scoring five of the points himself. The junior began attacking from the perimeter, opening up space for other guards to drive inside.
The first glaring mistake of the second half came with 7:35 remaining in the game. An air ball from the Blue Devils’ Gary Trent Jr. allowed Kansas to go on a quick breakaway, but Graham's toss over Mykhailiuk’s head was too strong, wasting a valuable two points, as Kansas already led 62-57.
That lead was the third time in the half Kansas had pulled the game out to five points before Duke came storming back, providing a high-intensity matchup between a pair of blue blood schools.
The only way you could create a more classic matchup between the two teams was to send the game to overtime — and it did. A clutch three from Mykhailiuk tied the game at 72-72, and Allen's attempt could only bobble in and out at the buzzer, sending CenturyLink Center into raptures as the game headed to overtime.
As for overtime, that belonged to redshirt sophomore Malik Newman. Newman scored every single one of Kansas’ 13 points in overtime, notching a total of 32 on the night to send the Jayhawks back to the Final Four for the first time since 2012.
The Jayhawks will play Villanova on Saturday in San Antonio’s Alamodome, 10 years after the Jayhawks’ national title victory there in 2008.