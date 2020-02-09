With their 204-111 win over Iowa State Saturday, Feb. 8, Kansas swim and dive moves to 7-1 as they close out the dual meet season.
In last season’s dual between Kansas and Iowa State, Kansas was victorious with a 201.5-93.5 victory. This year was no different. The Jayhawks took first in 16 of the 18 events during the two-day series.
The meet was highlighted by senior Jenny Nusbaum, who dominated the freestyle races. Nusbaum took home three individual first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 500 freestyle.
She also contributed to the winning 400 freestyle relay team, along with junior Manon Manning and seniors Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and Carly Straight.
The duo of Nusbaum and junior Lauryn Parrish finished first and second in the 200 freestyle for the second consecutive year at this meet.
In addition to the relay, Manning took two first place finishes in the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke.
Freshman Jiayu Chen also completed an exceptional performance, winning the 1-meter and the 3-meter diving events and finishing her perfect season, 16-for-16 in first-place finishes.
Chen finished the 1-meter event with a score of 301.87, followed by Iowa State freshman Janya Misra with 283.50. In the 3-meter event, Chen scored 355.72, dominating Misra again who held second place with 295.90.
Sophomore Kate Steward also took gold in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke.
Kansas will compete in the Big 12 Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29.