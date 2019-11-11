Kansas swim and dive led Nebraska from start to finish in route to a 192-103 victory that pushed its record to 4-0 in the season.
Last season, the Jayhawks got off to a hot start against Nebraska only to see it fade away before narrowly pulling out the victory in the last event. On Saturday, the Jayhawks continued to pile onto their lead after each event.
“Last year, when you get on the road and do the meet the way we do it, you can have a lot of down valleys,” coach Clark Campbell said. “Being at home, you have a lot of energy.”
Kansas started the day by taking first place in the 200-yard medley relay, and Campbell said it set the tone for the rest of the meet.
“We were only off four one-hundredths [of a second] of our pool record in that first medley relay,” Campbell said. “That really fired everyone up, and it was like, 'Alright let’s go.'”
Sophomore Kate Steward came into Saturday with six first-place finishes in individual races in the year, leading the team, and picked up two more against Nebraska.
The first came in the 100-yard breaststroke, in which Steward finished with a time of 1:03.35. The second was in the 200-yard breaststroke, clocking in at 2:17.41.
“At this time last year, I was just getting over an injury with my ankle,” Steward said. “I’ve just been trying to not put too much pressure on myself and just doing it for the team.”
The Jayhawks claimed first place in 12 of the 16 events Saturday, bringing their total to 45 of 51 for the season so far.
"It’s super fun to see the team culture right now and always,” Steward said. “Everybody is so excited for each other and so motivated as each meet comes along.”
Freshman diver Jiayu Chen continued her dominance for the Jayhawks by winning both the one-meter and three-meter diving events. Chen has now won six straight diving events.
Senior Jenny Nusbaum added two more victories for Kansas in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
“Clark and I have been working on my little things that I can do better, really focusing on the details of my stroke,” Nusbaum said. “But also, it’s just fun in my senior year just trying to cherish all the last times I get to swim with all of my teammates and just trying to keep it as fun as possible.”
Next for Kansas, the divers compete in the Tiger Invite in Columbia, Missouri, from Nov. 21 to 23. The swimmers compete in the Kansas Classic in Topeka, Kansas, from Nov. 22 to 24.
The Jayhawks' next dual meet will be their first to open up 2020 as they take on Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona, on Jan. 11.