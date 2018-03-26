Playing as a pair for only the second time this season, Kansas tennis duo of junior Janet Koch and redshirt freshman Amber Policare opened Sunday’s match in Fort Worth, Texas, against the TCU Horned Frogs at the No. 2 doubles spot.
In search of their first win as a pair this season after dropping their debut match at Texas Tech earlier in the week, Koch and Policare squared off against the TCU duo of Marie Norris and Stevie Kennedy. The Jayhawks came out hot, quickly blanking the Horned Frogs 6-0 to pick up their first win and give Kansas the advantage in the chase for the doubles point.
Despite trailing 2-0 early at the No. 3 spot, senior Despoina Vogasari and sophomore Maria Toran Ribes ultimately battled back to claim a 6-4 victory over TCU’s Aleksa Cveticanin and Aleksandra Zenovka, clinching the doubles point and sending Kansas into singles with a 1-0 lead.
The Horned Frogs quickly evened the playing field at 1-1 in singles play as Donika Bashota topped Toran Ribes 6-4, 6-1, at the No. 4 position.
The win on court four resulted in TCU’s only point of the match as Kansas dominated singles play from here on out.
At the No. 1 spot, No. 118 Vogasari picked up a tough first set win over Cveticanin in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-5). Despite the close opening set, Vogasari blanked Cveticanin in set two, claiming the match 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 to give Kansas the 2-1 edge.
Junior Nina Khmelnitckaia won three consecutive games in her first set over No. 84 Zenovka, topping the Horned Frog 6-2 at the No. 3 position. Not going down without a fight, Zenovka locked the second set at 6-6, forcing a tiebreaker. With the Horned Frog unable to complete the comeback, Khmelnitckaia claimed the match 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) to put the Jayhawks within one point of an overall match victory.
Koch clinched the match for the Jayhawks at the No. 2 position, handling No. 114 Norris 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, giving No. 17-ranked Kansas the 4-1 win on the road.
With this match in the books, the Jayhawks improve to 11-4 on the season and 3-1 in Big 12 competition.
Kansas returns to action on Friday April 6 at 3 p.m. as they travel to the Bruce McKee Indoor Tennis Complex in Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones.
— Edited by Britt Redmond