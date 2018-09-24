On day three of the Big 5 Challenge, Kansas tennis continued its excellent play from day two, going a combined 8-1 in singles and doubles play against Auburn.
The day was highlighted by seniors Nina Khmelnitckaia and Janet Koch, who combined for a perfect 4-0 record for the second day in a row.
The most notable performance of the latter half of the competition came from Koch, who capped it off with a comeback victory (4-6, 6-3, 6-1) over No. 39 Jaeda Daniel of Auburn. Khmelnitckaia also won her second consecutive singles match (6-2, 6-2) over Auburn's Taylor Russo.
To round out singles play, Malkia Ngounoue continued her spectacular play from day two by beating Madeline Meredith (6-0, 6-3), followed by Maria Toran Ribes defeating Caroline Turner (6-2, 6-4), and Sonia Smagina winning over Annabella Bowen (6-0, 6-0).
Julia Deming played hard but ultimately fell in three sets (7-6, 3-6, 10-6), being the only Kansas loss of day three.
Kansas also won handily in doubles play with three wins against Auburn. Khmelnitckaia and Ngounoue defeated Daniel and Madeline Meredith in a long, hard-fought set (7-5), followed by Koch and Toran Ribes defeating Russo and Turner (6-2). Finally the freshmen duo of Deming and Smagina won over Bowen and Lindsay Song (6-4) completing the doubles sweep.
While the 8-1 record is a sign of a solid day, coach Todd Chapman didn’t downplay the competition and gave high praise to his team’s performance.
“We had a really solid day against quality competition," Chapman said in an Athletics press release. “We competed really well and set a really good tone as a team. We look forward to the opportunity to finish the tournament off in strong fashion Sunday.”
Looking to continue their positive play from day three, the Jayhawks had high hopes entering the final day of competition. Khmelnitckaia, who went 3-0 in singles play, was crowned singles champion along with six other players from different schools.
Khmelnitckaia defeated Camila Westbrook of Arizona (6-2, 6-4) in the first round, Taylor Russo of Auburn in the second round (6-2, 6-2) and capped off her run in singles with a victory over Georgia’s Lourdes Carle (6-4, 7-5) en route to her championship.
Two other Jayhawks, Koch and Ngounoue, competed in championship singles matches, but both were defeated, each finishing the weekend with a 2-1 record for singles play.
Notably, junior Toran Ribes compiled a 3-0 record over the weekend in singles play, while freshman Smagina went 2-1 in her first competition as a Jayhawk.
Chapman was satisfied with the play from both his newcomers and experienced seniors over the weekend.
“We had a great weekend of competition,” Chapman said in the release. “We are leaving the tournament in a better place than where we started, and we learned a lot about our team. We will now take that information and work hard to be prepared for our next event.”
Khmelnitckaia and Koch will look to begin the pre-qualifying stage at the ITA All-American Championships, which will begin play on Thursday, Sept. 27 at the Riviera Tennis Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
– Edited by Andrew Rosenthal