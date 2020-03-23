Kansas tennis had some very high expectations to meet this year, as last year's team brought home the Jayhawks' first conference title. After graduating three seniors last season, the team looked to its young stars to continue the success they had one year ago.
While the season did not start the way Kansas wanted it to, there were some bright spots on the team. Ribes continued excellent play this year, going 8-3 in her singles matches and sophomore Sonia Smagina won three matches against nationally ranked opponents.
After a rocky start, the team started gaining momentum with wins against ranked opponents of Tulsa, Washington and Northwestern. The Jayhawks quickly moved back into the rankings at No. 31 and won five straight matchups.
1 of 20
Sophomore Sonia Smagina returns the ball against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Kansas tennis defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 in the Jayhawk Tennis Center Tuesday, Feb. 25.
1 of 20
Sophomore Sonia Smagina returns the ball against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Freshman Vasiliki Karvouni returns the ball against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Freshman Luniuska Delgado returns the ball against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Senior Maria Toran Ribes returns the ball against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Freshman Vasiliki Karvouni returns the ball against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Sophomore Sonia Smagina shows her frustration in the match against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Freshman Vasiliki Karvouni celebrates against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Sophomore Sonia Smagina returns the ball against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Sophomore Sonia Smagina listens to her coach in the match against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Freshman Vasiliki Karvouni returns the ball against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Sophomore Sonia Smagina returns the ball against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Chance Parker/UDK
Freshman Carmen Roxana Manu returns the ball for a point against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Audrey Kesler/UDK
Freshman Carmen Roxana Manu celebrates a point against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Audrey Kesler/UDK
Freshman Vasiliki Karvouni returns the ball for a point against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Audrey Kesler/UDK
Freshman Carmen Roxana Manu returns the ball for a point against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Audrey Kesler/UDK
Sophomore Malkia Ngounoue waits for the serve in her doubles match against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Audrey Kesler/UDK
Sophomore Sonia Smagina returns the ball in her singles match against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Audrey Kesler/UDK
Senior Maria Toran Ribes returns the ball during her singles match against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Audrey Kesler/UDK
Freshman Luniuska Delgado returns the ball during her singles match against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Audrey Kesler/UDK
Freshman Carmen Roxana Manu returns the ball during her singles match against Tulsa Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Audrey Kesler/UDK
Unfortunately, the season ended right at the time this team was hitting its stride. Ribes and other spring athletes' senior season was sadly cut short. The NCAA has given an extra year of eligibility, but it is not decided if she will come back next season. Last season, Ribes won the final match that gave Kansas the Big 12 championship.
With the news of the canceled season, the only place for Kansas to look is toward its bright future. Out of the seven players on the team, six of them were underclassmen. Smagina, who was on the all Big 12 freshman team last year, will continue her play and compete with the best in the nation. Also returning is freshman Carmen Roxana Manu, who won five straight singles matches before the season was suspended.
Many others on the team have shown glimpses of promise. Even though the season ended on a sour note, Kansas tennis can look forward to developing its young talent and using the momentum gained this year. With what looks to be a bright future ahead, Kansas could very well be on its way to more conference titles.