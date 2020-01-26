The 19th ranked Kansas tennis team dropped both of its decisions during the ITA Kickoff weekend at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
On Friday, the No. 19 Kansas squared off against the No. 22 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and came up short with a decision of 4-2.
The Jayhawks struggled the most in their doubles matches. The tandem of freshman Luniuska Delgado and sophomore Malkia Ngounoue fell to the No. 22 ranked Tennessee team 6-2. Freshman Carmen Roxana Manu and senior Maria Toran Ribes also dropped their doubles match 6-1.
In singles, Kansas had a little more success against Tennessee, winning three out of the six matches. Sophomore and No. 63 ranked Sonia Smagina defeated Tennessee's No. 72 ranked Kaitlin Staines 6-4, 7-5.
Other Jayhawks getting wins in singles were freshman Vasiliki Karvouni and senior Maria Toran Ribes. No. 93 ranked Ngounoue, the only other ranked Jayhawk in singles, was taken down by No. 76 Rebeka Mertena.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 20 Virginia faced off against the No. 16 ranked California Bears. With Virginia’s 4-1 win, a matchup is set for the two losers in constellation play: Kansas and California.
The Jayhawks fared well in doubles against California. Ngounoue and Delgado won their match 6-4, and the duo of Ribes and Julia Deming also got a victory of 6-2. Their doubles play was good enough to give Kansas the 1-0 lead heading into singles.
The lead for Kansas was extended to 2-0 after Ribes defeated California’s Jessica Zeynel 7-5, 6-0. The Bears managed to get themselves on the board after No. 21 ranked Haley Giavara dominated Ngounoue 6-3, 6-2.
Kansas was then up 3-1 in the match scoring, but the Bears ended singles with three set wins in a row to nab the victory 4-3. Going down in these last three matches for the Jayhawks were Manu, Smagina and Delgado.
After this hard-fought, yet disappointing weekend for the Jayhawks, they now move to 2-2 on the season. Next up the Jayhawks will head to an away match against No. 24 Wake Forest on Jan. 31. Matches are set to start at 5 p.m.
