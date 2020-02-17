Kansas tennis came out with a 5-2 victory against No. 23 Washington on Feb. 16 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center. The team moves to 3-4 on the season as it gains its first win against a ranked opponent.
Washington senior Natsuho Arakawa and junior Vanessa Wong paired up to start doubles play and defeated the No. 28 Kansas duo sophomore Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Luniuska Delgado 6-2.
Kansas was able to get one doubles win with the No. 39 ranked tandem of sophomore Sonia Smagina and freshman Carmen Roxana Manu against Washington senior Katarina Kopcalic and sophomore Nika Zupancic 4-3.
Washington successfully snagged the doubles point with the 6-1 defeat of senior Maria Toran Ribes and sophomore Julia Deming by Washington sophomores Zoey Weil and Sedona Gallagher.
After a disappointing performance in doubles play, the Jayhawks turned it around in singles. Smagina got the ball rolling by defeating No. 66 Wong 6-4, 6-2, and Ngounoue followed by dropping to No. 82 ranked Arakawa 6-4, 7-6.
Delgado continued the singles victories with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Gallagher. Manu then got her first win over a ranked opponent by defeating No. 110 Kopcalic 6-3, 6-3 as well.
Kansas then solidified its dominating singles performance with Vasiliki Karvouni’s 6-1, 6-3 win over Zupancic. Ribes wrapped up play with a thrilling three-set match against Weil, where she defeated the Washington sophomore 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.
“We did a great job of responding and competing with a purpose in singles after a very poor double point,” Kansas head coach Todd Chapman said to Kansas Athletics. "I am proud of how we let the doubles go and moved on against a very quality opponent in Washington. We showed much more composure when faced with adversity today versus some of our matches.”
This victory was much needed for the young Kansas squad. Next up they will face unranked Tulsa at home Tuesday, Feb. 25. Matches are set for 4 p.m.