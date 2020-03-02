Kansas tennis grabbed their second straight road win against No. 41 Northwestern 4-3 Sunday afternoon and improved their record to 6-4 on the season.
Close matches in doubles play started off the action at the Combe Tennis Center. The duo of sophomore Sonia Smagina and freshman Carmen Roxana Manu were the only doubles loss for Kansas with a score of 6-3.
Sophomores Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming got the Jayhawks' first win at 7-6 against Northwestern’s junior Inci Ogut and sophomore Clarissa Hand. To round up doubles and give Kansas a point, the tandem of senior Maria Toran Ribes and freshman Luniuska Delgado defeated their opponents 7-5.
In singles, Northwestern grabbed the first point with junior Caroline Pozo’s 6-2, 6-0 defeat against Delgado. The Jayhawks were able to turn things in their favor, however, as singles play progressed.
Ngounoue was able to pick up the 6-3, 6-4 win over Ogut. Manu followed by battling Hand in three sets, defeating her 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Finalizing the Kansas wins was Toran Ribes 6-3, 6-2 victory over freshman Briana Crowley.
The only ranked match of the meet between these two squads featured No. 58 ranked senior Julia Byrne and No. 74 Smagina. Byrne was able to come out with the win over three sets by a score of 6-3, 5-7, 7-6.
Rounding out the day on the losing side were Delgado, who lost her match 6-2, 6-0 and freshman Vasiliki Karvouni, who was bested 1-6, 7-6, 7-5. Kansas was able to split the singles matches, and with their win in doubles play, they were able to come out on top.
Next up the Jayhawks will be looking for their third consecutive road win at Rice University on March 7. Matches are scheduled to start at noon.