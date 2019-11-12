Kansas tennis wrapped up its fall campaign this weekend, sending competitors to the Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Arizona State and the Rebel Invitational in Las Vegas, hosted by UNLV.
The highlight of the weekend was the performance of freshman Carmen Roxana Manu, who prevailed as champion of her bracket with a 7-6, 6-1 victory over Georgia Tech’s Gia Cohen in Las Vegas. She previously defeated Nami Otsuka of Georgia Tech 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 and Khim Iglupas of Arizona 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 en route to her championship match.
Manu further added to her impressive weekend at the Rebels Invitational with her doubles performance alongside freshman Vasiliki Karvouni as they secured an 8-4 win in consolation play.
In Arizona, the Jayhawks mustered a record of 8-4 in singles and 4-1 in doubles. Sophomore Malkia Ngounoue took down No. 26 Chiara Lommer from the University of Michigan 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Sophomore Sonia Smagina also spotted two wins over ranked opponents at the Thunderbird Invitational. On the first day of play, she knocked off Washington’s No. 54 Vanessa Wong 6-3, 6-2. Smagina then followed with a 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 victory over No. 75 Ilze Hattingh of Arizona State.
Kansas freshman Luniuska Delgado and sophomore Julia Deming lost their singles matches to University of Michigan opponents. However, together the tandem was able to get a 6-4 doubles match victory against Notre Dame.
The impressive weekend displayed Kansas tennis' talent across the board, and the women will look to build on this going into the spring season.
Spring season begins Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with Kansas traveling to Orlando, Florida, for the Orlando Invitational.