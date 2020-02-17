Kansas track and field completed their split-competitions, acquiring top marks at the Tyson Invitational and the Iowa State Classic Saturday, Feb. 15.
After he broke the school pole vault record with a vault of 5.70 meters at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, sophomore Zach Bradford broke the record again at the Tyson Invitational with a vault of 5.80 meters. Not only does his clearance give him the new school record, but it also moves him to No. 3 in the NCAA and puts him over the mark of the Olympic qualifying staqndards.
In addition, seven athletes also came out of Arkansas with top KU performance honors.
Senior Gleb Dudarev, who already holds the school and facility record for the men’s weight throw, achieved the No. 2 KU performance for his throw of 24.27 meters. Though this comes up just short of his best throw of 24.38 meters, Dudarev’s throw let him claim a first place finish, with a huge margin of 4.75 meters over second place.
In the men’s triple jump, sophomore Treyvon Ferguson landed a mark of 15.78 feet, earning fifth place and a spot as the No. 7 KU performer. Ferguson also topped his personal best mark of the season which was formerly 15.73 feet.
Senior Mariah Kuykendoll became the No. 4 KU performer, clocking a time of 53.74 in the women’s 400 meters. Kuykendoll also contributed to the women’s 4x400 meter relay, along with senior Zantori Dickerson, senior Jedah Caldwell, and junior Honour Finley, who not only secured a season best, but also earned No. 10 KU performance honors.
In the women’s shot put, junior Alexandra Emilianov threw 16.52 meters, topping her previous season best of 16.35. Emilianov’s throw earned her a No. 6 KU performance and the spot as the No. 3 performer overall.
Though it was a competitive field in Ames, Iowa, many athletes competed to their best ability, achieving new personal bests.
In the men’s 5,000 meters, senior George Letner ran a new best time of 14:38.20 and sophomore Jake Ralston acquired a new personal best time of 14:40.54.
Four athletes also achieved new personal records in the men’s 3,000 meters. Junior Ben Butler and freshman Chandler Gibbens both placed in the top ten, Butler in sixth with a time of 8:15.96 and Gibbens in eighth with a time of 8:17.54. Additionally, sophomore Eric Gawlick ran 8:33.61 and sophomore Chase Dornbusch ran 8:40.99.
In the women’s 800 meters, three Jayhawks ran career bests. Freshman Addie Coppinger finished 21st with 2:11.45, sophomore Avryl Johnson finished 24th in 2:11.59, and sophomore Jana Shawver finished 34th in 2:13.13.
For their next competition, Kansas will travel back to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Arkansas Qualifier Friday, Feb. 21.