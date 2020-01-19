Despite 10 individual first place finishes, Kansas track and field walked away from the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular in Wichita in third place.
Home track advantage was not at play this time around as Wichita State came in second with a combined 221 points between the men and women. Kansas trailed behind with 191.5 combined points and it was Kansas State who prevailed with 254.5 points.
Of the six years the in-state triangular has taken place, Kansas and Kansas State have each won three times.
Last time these teams faced one another in a triangular, the Jayhawks claimed first place 15 points.
“As a team, trying to get combined points, we didn’t do well," Kansas coach Stanley Redwine told Kansas Athletics. "We had some individuals that performed well, but that’s not why we came here, we came to do well as a team. We just have to get better."
Senior Jedah Caldwell earned a meet-high 14 points by winning both the 60-meters and the 200-meters.
Senior Mariah Kuykendoll also had a stellar day. She took her second straight victory of the season in the 400-meter. Kuykendoll beat her previous time of 55.11 set at the Bob Timmons Classic with record breaking 54.45. This time set the meet record and ranks second in the NCAA.
Other first place track finishers included junior Honour Finley in the 600-yards, senior Ivan Henry in the 200-meters, and freshman Chandler Gibbens in the 3,000-meters.
The mixed 4x400 meter relay also took first with a time of 3:29.29. This relay was made up of Henry, Finley, Kuykendoll and senior Cody Johnson.
Several Jayhawks took victories in field events as well.
Kansas swept the men’s pole vault, acquiring the top three places. Sophomore Zach Bradford placed first with a mark of 5.60 meters, setting a new meet record and top NCAA rank. Junior Kyle Rogers followed in second and senior Paulo Benavides in third.
Sophomore Samantha Van Hoecke took first in the women’s pole vault. She vaulted 3.80 meters, edging past the 3.65 mark set by the second place finisher, sophomore Jessica Williams of Kansas State.
Freshman Tyler Pride long jumped 7.14 meters, landing another first place finish.