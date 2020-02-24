Kansas track and field wrapped up the regular indoor season at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, Feb. 21. The Jayhawks notched seven top-five finishes and 11 new personal records.
To qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championship, athletes needed to rank in the top-16 of their event or in the top-12 of a relay. Kansas qualified 23 entries.
The women’s 4x400 meter relay was composed of seniors Mariah Kuykendoll, Zantori Dickerson, Jedah Caldwell, and junior Honour Finley, who earned the No. 7 spot in KU indoor history.
Sophomore Treyvon Ferguson placed second in the men’s triple jump with a mark of 15.42 m Ferguson became the No. 7 performer in Kansas history in the event when he jumped 15.78 m at the Tyson Invitational.
Junior Kyle Rogers vaulted 5.20 m and placed third in the men’s pole vault. Rogers scored the same as the second-place competitor, sophomore Vincent Hobbie of Central Missouri.
In the women’s triple jump, a trio of Jayhawks placed in the top five. Freshman Victoria Gorlova placed second with a jump of 12.28 m, also earning a new personal record. Sophomore Saudia Heard placed fourth, jumping 11.83 m, while freshman Lorielle Daniel followed closely behind in fifth with a jump of 11.69 m.
The Jayhawks will prepare for their next competition at the Big 12 Championship in Ames, Iowa from Feb. 28-29.