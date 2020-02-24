trackkansasrelays

Freshman Treyvon Ferguson competes in long jump at the Kansas Relays Saturday, April 20.

 UDK file photo

Kansas track and field wrapped up the regular indoor season at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, Feb. 21. The Jayhawks notched seven top-five finishes and 11 new personal records.

To qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championship, athletes needed to rank in the top-16 of their event or in the top-12 of a relay. Kansas qualified 23 entries. 

The women’s 4x400 meter relay was composed of seniors Mariah Kuykendoll, Zantori Dickerson, Jedah Caldwell, and junior Honour Finley, who earned the No. 7 spot in KU indoor history.

Sophomore Treyvon Ferguson placed second in the men’s triple jump with a mark of 15.42 m Ferguson became the No. 7 performer in Kansas history in the event when he jumped 15.78 m at the Tyson Invitational.

Junior Kyle Rogers vaulted 5.20 m and placed third in the men’s pole vault. Rogers scored the same as the second-place competitor, sophomore Vincent Hobbie of Central Missouri.

In the women’s triple jump, a trio of Jayhawks placed in the top five. Freshman Victoria Gorlova placed second with a jump of 12.28 m, also earning a new personal record. Sophomore Saudia Heard placed fourth, jumping 11.83 m, while freshman Lorielle Daniel followed closely behind in fifth with a jump of 11.69 m.

The Jayhawks will prepare for their next competition at the Big 12 Championship in Ames, Iowa from Feb. 28-29.

