In a two-day event, Kansas track and field concluded its indoor season with the Jayhawk Classic inside Anschutz Pavilion Friday, Jan. 24.
The Jayhawks achieved 45 personal bests and 19 first place finishes in individual events at the meet.
Senior Gleb Dudarev highlighted the meet in the men’s weight throw. Dudarev threw a mark of 24.38 meters, breaking the school and facility record and taking the NCAA lead.
The first day of competition was the setting for the first four events of the men’s heptathlon. Four athletes hailing from Central Arkansas and Prairie View competed against Kansas freshmen Mark Burdin, Tyler Pride and Creed Puyear.
These events alone brought great success for the Jayhawks. Pride finished first for the team and second overall in the 60-meter with a new personal best time of 7:22. Meanwhile, Burdin and Puyear finished merely 0.2 seconds after with two more personal bests.
Burdin went on to win both the high jump and the shot put, in which he threw another personal best of 13.28 meters, beating his previous record of 12.26 set at the prior meet in Wichita.
Pride also bagged a victory in the long jump with a jump of 6.99 meters.
After the first session of events, Burdin led the heptathlon with 2,911 points, followed by Pride in third with 2,726, and Puyear in sixth with 2,502.
In Friday’s slate of events, the heptathlon continued, and so did the personal records.
Pride took home another victory with the 60-meter hurdles.
Burdin, Pride and Puyear all set personal bests in both the pole vault, the 1,000-meters, and overall with each of their final scores. Burdin also became the No. 6 performer in Kansas history.
Senior Ivan Henry became the No. 10 Kansas performer with his best mark of 6.93 seconds in the 60-meters.
Placing second, senior Rachel Clowers threw 17.02 meters in the women’s weight throw and earned the No. 6 spot as a Kansas performer.
Sophomore Toni Englund became the 10th Kansas performer in the 60-meter hurdles during the pentathlon.
Freshman Alice Boasso and Englund also broke several personal records in pentathlon events including the 60-meter hurdles, shot put and the 800-meter.
The Jayhawks will travel to South Carolina from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 for the Carolina Challenge.